853 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

Shares of APD stock opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.62 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.