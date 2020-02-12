AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 811,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,726. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.