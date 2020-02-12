Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ABEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.16. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

