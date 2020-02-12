Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACST. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 4,502,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

