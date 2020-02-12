ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Brian Lenz Buys 7,142 Shares

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Brian Lenz acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $24,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,497. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

