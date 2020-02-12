ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.46. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 4,954,921 shares trading hands.
Specifically, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
