ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.46. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 4,954,921 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.