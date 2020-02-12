Adrian Cox Sells 35,836 Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Adrian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beazley alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Adrian Cox bought 36,300 shares of Beazley stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 579.50 ($7.62) on Wednesday. Beazley PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 570.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

BEZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 591.70 ($7.78).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.