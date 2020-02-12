Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.33. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 278,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.