AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 777,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,857.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

