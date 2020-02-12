Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. During the last week, Aeon has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $1,527.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00891286 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001971 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.