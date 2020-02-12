Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.25, approximately 7,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

About Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

