Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 3.9% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth $129,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,978. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.89 and a fifty-two week high of $254.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

