Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EADSY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 158,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. Airbus has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.52.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

