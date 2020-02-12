Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at SunTrust Banks

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

AKAM stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,136 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,172.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,786 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 171,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

