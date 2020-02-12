Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $4.82 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

