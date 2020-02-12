Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.13-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of 741-755, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.57 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-4.95 EPS.

AKAM stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.05.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

