Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.80-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.055-3.105, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-4.95 EPS.

AKAM stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. 1,814,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $97.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

