Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.61. Akorn shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,619,100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Akorn by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akorn by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akorn by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Akorn by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

