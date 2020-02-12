Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.61. Akorn shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,619,100 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.
About Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
