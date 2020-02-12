Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.06, 63,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 63,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

