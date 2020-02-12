Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Alaska Air Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Alaska Air Group has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE ALK opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

