Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $970M – 1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Albany International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.71.

Albany International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. 2,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,656. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Albany International has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

