Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $105.54 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $220.46 million and approximately $105.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003818 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.10 or 0.03533115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00249060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00144452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,090,105,065 coins and its circulating supply is 558,833,222 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

