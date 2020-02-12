Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ALIM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

