Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.35. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 386,236 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%.
About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.