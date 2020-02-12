Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.35. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 386,236 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,329.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.