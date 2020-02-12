Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,517.51. The company had a trading volume of 833,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,047.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,428.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,294.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.