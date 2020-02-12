Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Getting Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,511.33. 255,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1,041.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,294.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

