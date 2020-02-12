Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,572 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 967% compared to the typical daily volume of 241 put options.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,025,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 707,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 246,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

