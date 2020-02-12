Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWCMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alumina in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Alumina has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $7.93.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

