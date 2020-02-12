Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

