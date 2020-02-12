Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,601. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,077.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

