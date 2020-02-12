American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37), Yahoo Finance reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.38-2.46 EPS.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. 814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.