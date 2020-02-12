American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Stock Price Up 1.5%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 54,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

American Caresource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNOW)

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

