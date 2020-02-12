American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of American Electric Power worth $95,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

NYSE AEP opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

