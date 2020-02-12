American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $11.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.46 billion and the lowest is $11.19 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $47.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.87 billion to $47.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $51.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of American Express by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after acquiring an additional 702,516 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a one year low of $106.24 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

