American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

