American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 14.3%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, 204,933 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 284,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of $29.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

