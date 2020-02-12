American States Water Co (AWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 2nd

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

American States Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.05. 243,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. American States Water has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

