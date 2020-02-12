AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.35

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.35 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 59073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.