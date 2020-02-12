AMETEK, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

AME opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.