Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 991,194 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.00. 2,499,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

