Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.24. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 88,678 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

