Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 -1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 95,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

