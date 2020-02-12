Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $3.32. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $13.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,709,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,796,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,679,000 after buying an additional 368,474 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,259,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

