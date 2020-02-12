Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

PFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 162,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

