Analysts Expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.41. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autoliv.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.
Autoliv stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.55. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.
