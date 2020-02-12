Analysts Expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.41. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.55. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

