Analysts Expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $7.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.91. Biogen posted earnings of $6.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.72 to $42.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.78 to $36.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.76. 1,603,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.41.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

