Analysts Expect Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cel-Sci’s earnings. Cel-Sci reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cel-Sci will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cel-Sci.

Get Cel-Sci alerts:

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVM. BidaskClub raised Cel-Sci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cel-Sci in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVM traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 587,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,779. Cel-Sci has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cel-Sci (CVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cel-Sci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cel-Sci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.