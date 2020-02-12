Analysts Expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. GasLog reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOG. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at $6,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GasLog by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 349,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GasLog by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in GasLog by 1,397.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 1,072,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,595. The firm has a market cap of $437.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. GasLog has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

