Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Glacier Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.07. 181,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,084. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,659,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

