Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $15.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the lowest is $14.32 million. MannKind posted sales of $16.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $62.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.67 million, with estimates ranging from $67.38 million to $91.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.46. 1,860,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,139. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 983,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

